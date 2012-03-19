* Nikkei, Topix both add 0.4 pct
* Laggard blue chips gain
* Marubeni up on report to buy Australian mine
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, March 19 Japan's Nikkei share average
gained for the fifth straight session on Monday, supported by
buying of blue-chip laggards as market players looked for fresh
proof of a robust economic recovery in the United States before
pushing it higher.
Construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd jumped 3
percent and industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp gained
2.4 percent, while investors took profits in Canon Inc
and Sony Corp. Canon fell 0.8 percent and Sony lost 0.4
percent.
The benchmark Nikkei was up 0.4 percent at 10,166.65
after jumping as high as 10,172.64, its highest level since
early July. It logged a sixth straight week of gains last week.
"The market is in wait-and-see mode today as we wait for the
next data or news to trade on," said Yutaka Miura, a senior
technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
"It would be best for the Nikkei to consolidate around
current levels before going higher. The dollar/yen rate is
stabilising around mid-83 yen, so we should see steady moves in
tandem with the forex rate," said Miura.
The broader Topix advanced 0.4 percent to 869.81.
Market participants said trading volume will likely be thin
as Tokyo markets are closed on Tuesday for a Japanese holiday.
Nomura wrote in a report to clients on Friday that market
participants saw a need for risk control owing to worries about
near-term overheating in the markets.
"We continue to expect laggard highbeta sectors to play
catch-up," it said.
Among stocks with high volume was trading house Marubeni
Corp, which jumped 3.2 percent to a 13-month high after
a source said it is in talks with Australian miner Hancock
Prospecting to buy a 10 to 12.5 percent stake in an iron ore
mine for up to $1.58 billion.
The Nikkei newspaper also reported that Marubeni and a
Japanese state-sponsored fund will buy British wind power
engineering company Seajacks International for about $850
million.
"With the Dow trading above the upside target of 13,000 a
general lack of factors or news is going to make it harder for
the Nikkei to aim that much higher today," said Fujio Ando,
senior managing director at Chibagin Asset Management.
"U.S. economic data continues to be solid. The consumer
sentiment data slipped on Friday but factory output was steady.
Confidence in the U.S. economy will push the
Nikkei up to 10,200 even this week, although we will have to
watch the housing data this week," said Ando.
A run of U.S. housing data due for release this week is
expected to give investors a fresh look at the strength of the
recovery in the world's largest economy.
On Friday, the S&P 500 closed with a slim gain, but the Dow
ended down 0.15 percent after the Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment data slipped
to 74.3 from 75.3 in February, against economists' forecasts for
a gain to 76.0.
The benchmark Nikkei ended up 0.06 percent on Friday
at 10,129.83 and logged its sixth straight week of gains. The
broader Topix advanced 0.4 percent on Friday to 866.73.