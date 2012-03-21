TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei average looked set to snap a five-day winning streak on Wednesday, falling after U.S. stocks dropped overnight on fresh concerns over China's economic growth. Market players said the softer yen was likely to underpin investor sentiment and support the index, however. The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.4 percent to 10,104.73, easing from an 8-1/2-month high of 10,172.64 marked on Monday. The broader Topix index declined 0.5 percent to 863.03.