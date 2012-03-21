* Nikkei slips after five-day winning streak * Seen as much needed adjustment after 20 pct gain this yr * Exporters and China-related shares tumble * Nippon Metal jumps 4 pct on merger ratio with Nisshin Steel * Softer yen, U.S. data provides support By Mari Saito TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei average slipped 0.2 percent on Wednesday, moving away from 8-1/2 month highs after fresh concerns about China's economic growth pushed U.S. stocks lower, though market players said a softer yen underpinned sentiment. The Nikkei looked poised to snap a five-day winning streak in a move seen as a welcome adjustment as the index has soared nearly 20 percent this year on the back of robust U.S. economic data and moves to ease monetary policy by global central banks. "The Nikkei is in a slight adjustment, a much needed one for investors who have largely missed this year's rally," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities But he added there was likely to be support from domestic institutional investors who had been net sellers this month as they headed into the end of the financial year at the end of March but who had now finished with their planned selling. "The Nikkei is finding strong support and if it doesn't fall below 10,000 today, investors who have been waiting for a dip will be forced to buy at this level," he said. The benchmark Nikkei slipped 21.36 points to 10,120.63, off an 8-1/2-month high of 10,172.64 marked on Monday. Investors took profit in major exporters, which have logged meteoric gains this year. Toyota Motor Corp slid 1.1 percent but is up 38 percent for the year to date. Sony Corp fell 2.3 percent but is 28 percent higher for the year. The broader Topix index declined 0.5 percent to 864.29. Trading volume on the main board was 52 percent of its average daily 90-day volume. CHINA GROWTH WORRIES Stocks with heavy exposure to China fell in active trade after global mining giant BHP Billiton said it saw signs of "flattening" iron-ore demand from China, the world's top metals consumer, which weighed on commodity markets and energy shares. Construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd fell 2 percent and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd lost 1.8 percent. The Nikkei China 50 index fell 0.8 percent. Japan's mining and oil and coal sectors were some of the worst performers on the main board, falling 1.0 and 1.2 percent respectively. Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management said overseas funds that had been underweight in Japanese stocks last year were now returning close to neutral levels and worries about China had provided a timely reason to step back a bit. "This sort of goldilocks economy needed a negative factor to moderate recent gains...after global markets were driven by excess liquidity," he said. A monthly poll from Bank of America Merrill Lynch showed investor allocation in Japanese equities jumped sharply in February from -23 percent to -4 percent, while investors were underweight in European equities at -14 percent. Actively traded shares included Nippon Metal Industry Co Ltd , which surged 4 percent to 79 yen after the share swap ratio in its merger with Nisshin Steel Co Ltd valued Nippon Metal's shares at around 81 yen compared with Monday's close of 76 yen. A softer yen was expected to continue to support the market as was U.S. economic data, which remained robust in February, with permits for U.S. homebuilding nearing a 3-1/2 year high last month. The euro was last trading at 111.02 yen on the EBS platform, while the greenback was at 83.62 yen.