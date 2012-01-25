* Nikkei up 0.7 pct to fresh 3-month high * Toyota tops turnover list, automakers gain * Sony, Panasonic regain ground ahead of earnings By Mari Saito TOKYO, Jan 25 The Nikkei average climbed to a fresh three-month high on Wednesday, boosted by gains in blue-chip exporters like Toyota Motor, while market attention turned from the stalled Greek debt talks to a Federal Reserve meeting later in the day. Exporters recouped some of their recent losses, with automakers extending gains from the previous session as the yen weakened slightly against the dollar and euro, while battered electronics firms made a comeback ahead of their earnings next week. Toyota rose 2.1 percent to a five-month high and topped the main board as the heaviest-traded share by turnover, with its trading volume at 53 percent of its average 90-day full day volume. Rivals Nissan Motor Co gained 1.9 percent and Honda Motor Co jumped 2.4 percent. Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp gained ahead of their results next week, retreating from recent lows, adding 2.6 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively. The benchmark Nikkei advanced 0.7 percent to 8,846.10 by midmorning, while the broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 762.57. Market attention turned from the Greek debt talks to corporate earnings and the Fed meeting in the United States. "The fact that Greek debt negotiations have hit a trough is nothing new and although market players are viewing this with some caution, investor sentiment is improving and there is a generally optimistic view they will come to an agreement," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. The Fed ends a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday and will start a new practice of announcing policymakers' interest-rate projections. "I do think that the Federal Reserve's announcement of its midterm interest rate policy would help weaken the yen, which would obviously help Japanese corporates immensely," said Yoshihiko Tabei, general manager of capital markets at Kazaka Securities. Japan posted an annual trade deficit in 2011 for the first time in 31 years on Wednesday, as last year's earthquake and tsunami, as well as weak global demand and a strong yen battered exports. U.S. stocks edged lower to ended a five-day winning streak for the S&P 500 after corporate earnings, for the most part, did not invite investors to buy but Apple shares jumped nearly 8 percent in after hours trading. Apple posted $46.33 billion in revenue during the latest quarter, boosted by near-record sales of iPhones and iPads in the United States and Europe, even as the region struggles with a debt crisis that has severely hit consumer confidence.