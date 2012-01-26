* Nikkei eases 0.4 pct, faces resistance at 9,000
* Fanuc drops after earnings results disappoint
* Tepco surges; sources say utility set for $13 bln bailout
* NEG, Asahi Glass fall after weak Corning Q4 results
By Mari Saito and Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei average
pulled back from a three-month high on Thursday as disappointing
results from robot-maker Fanuc weighed on the index, while Tokyo
Electric surged after sources said the troubled utility would
agree to a $13 billion bailout.
Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) surged 5.5 percent
in heavy trade after sources said Japan's government will take a
two-thirds stake in the company, in one of the world's largest
bailouts outside the banking sector.
Tepco is struggling to pay compensation and clean-up costs
after last year's tsunami and earthquake crippled its Fukushima
nuclear plant and triggered the worst atomic crisis in 25 years.
The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.4 percent to
8,849.47, after rising 1.1 percent to its highest closing level
in three months on Wednesday and gaining for the sixth out of
the past seven sessions.
"The focus will be on whether the Nikkei can test its
200-day moving average and the October high of 9,152. I do think
gains will continue into February but not at this kind of fever
pitch," Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager of investment
strategy at Okasan Securities.
"There is selling pressure above the current level
(8,800-9,000) so if foreign buying can offset those pressures
for the benchmark, the gains will probably continue."
Industrial robot maker Fanuc weighed on the
benchmark and topped the Nikkei as the heaviest weighted
decliner, down 2 percent after its results disappointed some
investors.
"Third quarter orders edged up quarter-on-quarter and beat
expectations, but results levels themselves lacked clout and
concern over a FY guidance miss, if narrow, is strong," Morgan
Stanley MUFG analyst Yoshinao Ibara said in a report to clients.
Komtasu, another firm with high exposure to China,
shed 3.3 percent after the Nikkei newspaper said the firm's
operating profit for the nine months ended December likely
totaled 190 billion yen ($2.4 billion), up about 18 percent on
the year, compared with the 28 percent gain logged for the six
months through September.
Declining machinery sales in China were caused by the
country's monetary tightening last year, which halted private
and public construction projects, the Nikkei said.
EARNINGS UNDERSHOOT
Although it is still early in Japan's earnings season, out
of the nine Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly
figures so far, two-thirds came in below market expectations,
Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed.
That compares with 39 percent of S&P 500 companies that
missed forecasts.
Weak fourth-quarter earnings from U.S. firm Corning Inc
also hurt fellow glass makers Nippon Electric Glass Co
Ltd and Asahi Glass Co Ltd, which lost 6.7
percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.
The broader Topix index eased 0.4 percent to 764.61
in moderate volume, with 1.96 billion shares changing hands on
the main board, down from 2.2 billion shares on Wednesday.
The benchmark Nikkei is up 4.7 percent this month, and if
the index were to finish with the current gains, it would be the
best January performance since 1999.
Nomura wrote in a report that the Nikkei's 25-day moving
average was likely to break above its 75-day average next week
to form a "Golden Cross", a bullish sign for stocks.
But some market participants were cautious, saying heavy
resistance loomed above 9,000 yen.
Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan,
said recent gains of blue chips, especially exporters, may be
limited, with uncertainty surrounding the Greek debt talks
weighing over the euro, while the U.S. monetary policy outlook
was seen capping the dollar's gains against the yen.
"There is uncertainty about the outside environment and
exporters and blue chips that were bought on the weakened yen
will face selling pressure above this level, so it would be best
to pick up construction stocks and other shares related to
reconstruction spending," said Otani.
The earnings outlook for the construction sector improved,
with its earnings momentum - analysts' upgrades minus downgrades
as a total percentage - rising to 0.6 percent from minus 2
percent a month ago, data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S showed.
That compared with still-negative earnings momentum for Topix
this month.