TOKYO, Feb 1 The Nikkei average is likely
to edge lower on Wednesday after online retail giant Amazon.com
said it may log a first quarter loss, while U.S.
economic data stoked concern over the pace of recovery in the
world's largest economy.
Amazon shares dropped more than 8 percent in after hours
trading after it forecast first-quarter operating results
ranging from a loss of $200 million to a profit of $100 million,
as the online retailer continues to expand and invest heavily in
new ventures.
"Amazon's forecast cut will certaintly weigh on Japanese
shares today. There have also been a lot of downward revisions
in Japanese earnings so far, which have come below market
consensus and will pressure stocks," said Yumi Nishimura, senior
technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,800 on
Tuesday, down 10 points or 0.1 percent from the Osaka
close of 8,810, while strategists expected the Nikkei
to trade between 8,700 and 8,850.
U.S. stocks slipped overnight after little progress was made
at Greece's debt negotiations with its private creditors, while
souring U.S. consumer confidence in January and a bigger drop in
home prices in November also weighed on markets.
"Market participants are focused on the 8,750 level today
and without month-end buying like the previous session, the
benchmark will edge lower and remain rangebound," said
Nishimura.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, out of the 158
Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly figures, 63
percent of them came in below market expectations. That compared
with 36 percent of the S&P 500 companies.
The yen will also be in focus, market players said, after
the dollar slipped as low as 76.13 yen overnight, its
lowest since Japan intervened in currency markets last October,
spreading fears that the central bank could step into markets
again.
On Tuesday, the benchmark Nikkei ended flat at
8,802.51 but logged its best January performance since 1999 with
a 4.1 percent gain, while the broader Topix index eased
0.2 percent to 755.27.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--HONDA
Honda Motor Co forecast a worse-than-expected profit decline
of 65 percent for the year to March after natural disasters in
Japan and Thailand disrupted its supply chain, while the
persistently strong yen pinched profits.
--TOSHIBA
Japan's biggest chipmaker, Toshiba Corp, booked a 72 percent
fall in quarterly operating profit and cut its annual profit
forecast below the consensus estimate of analysts polled by
Reuters as a strong yen and a weak global economy hit profits,
while flooding in Thailand forced the company to halt some of
its manufacturing lines.
--MIZUHO
Mizuho Financial Group posted a 80 percent drop in quarterly
net profit, squeezed by a tax asset write-down due to changes in
Japan's tax cod, while lending among major banks in Japan fell
in December for a 26th month in a row.
-- DAIWA
Japan's second-biggest brokerage, booked its fourth
consecutive quarterly loss on Tuesday on a drop in trading
commissions and the firm expanded a cost-cutting plan to a total
of 500 overseas jobs.
-- HITACHI
Hitachi Ltd, an electronic products conglomerate, is likely
to post a 33 percent decrease in its operating profit for the
three months ended December, hurt by the profit falls in public
infrastructure projects and household sales impacted by the
European sovereign debt crisis and China's economic slowdown,
the Nikkei business daily said. [ID: nL4E8CV74F]