TOKYO, Feb 1 The Nikkei average ended up for the second day on Wednesday, holding on to strong January gains and brushing off disappointing earnings from bluechips like Honda Motor Co, with some market players saying the poor results had already been priced in. The benchmark Nikkei edged up 0.1 percent to 8,809.79, holding on to January gains of 4.1 percent, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.4 percent to 757.96.