TOKYO, Feb 2 The Nikkei share average looked set to extend last month's rally on Thursday after strong manufacturing data out of the United States and China despite headwinds from Europe, while Greece's debt negotiations inched closer to a deal. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,845 on Wednesday, up 55 points, or 0.6 percent, from the Osaka close of 8,790. Strategists expect the Nikkei to trade between 8,800 and 8,900. "The manufacturing data out of the U.S. and China were very positive, tempering some fears about the global economic slowdown due to Europe," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. "The Nikkei will hold recent gains and maybe even test the 9,000 level this week depending on overseas news and the yen's moves against the dollar." Wall Street held on to its January rally overnight, boosted by data that showed U.S. construction spending surging to its highest level in more than 1-1/2 years in December and manufacturing growth in January accelerating to its best performance in seven months. China's growth also defied expectations, as the official purchasing managers index (PMI) inched up in January after new orders rose to a three-month high. In Japan, corporate earnings have largely missed expectations, but market participants say much of the negative impact from the floods in Thailand and disasters in Japan had already been priced in. Of the Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly figures so far, 61 percent have come in below market expectations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. That compares with 34 percent of S&P 500 companies. Despite weak results, the benchmark Nikkei ended up 0.1 percent at 8,809.79 on Wednesday, while the broader Topix index gained 0.4 percent to 757.96. > Wall St starts February strong on factory data, Greece > Euro gains on Greek deal hopes; yen loses footing > Prices fall as risk sentiment improves > Gold rises on economic optimism, eyes pullback > Brent crude up as China, Iran outweigh US stockbuild STOCKS TO WATCH --NOMURA Japan's No. 1 brokerage Nomura Holdings made a surprise return to profit, booking a net profit of 17.82 billion yen for October-December after revenue jumped in its investment banking businesses in Europe. --MUFG Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) posted a 39 percent fall in third-quarter net profit after the bell on Wednesday, hurt by a tax asset write-down and weak domestic lending, while Japanese banks are seeing solid loan growth overseas. --SHARP CORP Consumer electronics maker Sharp forecast a record 2990 billion yen net loss for the year to March after posting quarterly losses as a declining TV sales forced it to halve output at its Sakai plant in western Japan. --SONY Electronics maker and videogame developer Sony Corp said on Wednesday that Vice President Kazuo Hirai will take over the roles of CEO and president on April 1 from Howard Stringer, who will retain the chairman's post.