BRIEF-Sai Baba Investment & Commercial Enterprises approves stock split in the ratio of 1:10
June 12 Sai Baba Investment And Commercial Enterprises Ltd
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's Nikkei average slipped from a three-month high on Tuesday as a delay in Greece's response to the painful terms for a new bailout tempered increasing optimism over the U.S. economic outlook. The benchmark Nikkei dipped 0.1 percent to 8,917.52 after hitting a three-month closing high on Monday following U.S. jobs data that beat market expectations. The broader Topix advanced 0.4 percent to 772.77.
June 12 Sai Baba Investment And Commercial Enterprises Ltd
Jun 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.24 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.23/6.28 6.26 2 MONTHS 6.23/6.29 6.26 3 MONTHS 6.22/6.26 6.24 6 MONTHS 6.21/6.24 6.23 9 MONTHS 6.21/6.25 6.23 1 YEAR 6.25/6.27 6.26 2 YEARS 6.14/6.16 6.15 3 YEARS 6.16/6.19 6.18 4 YEARS 6.22/6.