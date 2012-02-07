TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's Nikkei average slipped from a three-month high on Tuesday as a delay in Greece's response to the painful terms for a new bailout tempered increasing optimism over the U.S. economic outlook. The benchmark Nikkei dipped 0.1 percent to 8,917.52 after hitting a three-month closing high on Monday following U.S. jobs data that beat market expectations. The broader Topix advanced 0.4 percent to 772.77.