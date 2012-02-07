TOKYO, Feb 8 Japan's Nikkei average looked
likely to remain rangebound on Wednesday after Greek leaders
delayed a decision yet again on unpopular terms of a new
European bailout, casting a cloud over recently strong U.S.
economic data.
Market players said the benchmark Nikkei was likely to trade
between 8,900 to 9,000 on Wednesday after Nikkei futures in
Chicago closed at 8,940, up 40 points or 0.4 percent
from the close in Osaka.
"There is heavy resistance at the 9,000 level ahead of the
options settlement later this week and as market participants
watch developments out of Greece," said Yumi Nishimura, senior
technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
Greece postponed a decision on painful terms of a crucial
130 billion euro bailout as the clock ticks towards a Feb. 15
deadline when the package must be approved by the euro zone,
European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund.
However, market participants said global markets remained
optimistic that a Greek deal would be reached, pointing to the
euro's gains against the dollar overnight.
"Despite uncertainty about the Greek situation, global
markets have remained steady, with the recently positive
economic data out of the United States supporting gains for the
time being," said Nishimura.
U.S. indexes edged up overnight, buoyed by Coca-Cola Co
, which posted better-than-expected quarterly results,
while technology bluechips like Apple and Microsoft
also logged gains.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, around
two-thirds of the 128 Nikkei companies that posted earnings as
of Tuesday failed to meet market expectations, compared to just
one-third of S&P 500 companies.
On Tuesday, the Nikkei eased 0.1 percent to 8,917.52 after
hitting a three-month closing high in the previous session,
while the broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 772.77.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--TOYOTA
Toyota Motor Corp reported a stronger-than-expected
quarterly operating profit on Tuesday, shrugging off a firm yen
and the damaging impact of flooding in Thailand, and raised its
annual forecast, helped by cost cuts and Japanese government
subsidies.
--RENESAS, FUJITSU, PANASONIC
The Nikkei newspaper said on Wednesday that Renesas
Electronics Corp, Fujitsu Ltd and Panasonic
Corp are in discussions to combine their system chip
operations.
--ELPIDA
Elpida Memory Inc is likely to move its production base for
low-priced dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips to Taiwan
to cut costs, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.