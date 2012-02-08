* Nikkei up 0.5 pct to fresh three-month high
* Toyota gains 2.7 pct in heavy volume
* Chipmakers surge on news of major industry realignment
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Feb 8 Japan's Nikkei average
climbed to a fresh three-month high on Wednesday, boosted by a
stronger-than-expected profit outlook from Toyota Motor Corp
, which offset worries about Greece's postponement of a
decision on terms of a new bailout.
Toyota rose 2.7 percent to a six-month high, trading at 70
percent of its average daily 90-day volume after lifting annual
profit guidance by more than a third, citing cost cuts and
expected benefits from Japanese government schemes.
Nomura raised Toyota's target price to 3,900 yen from 3,700
yen, maintaining its "buy" rating on the stock and saying that
fourth-quarter guidance still looked cautious considering its
upside potential.
Chipmakers jumped on news of likely major realignment in the
troubled industry, with sources saying Renesas Electronics
, Fujitsu Ltd and Panasonic Corp were
in talks to merge their system chip operations.
Renesas soared 10.3 percent, Fujitsu bounced 3.4 percent and
Panasonic was up 1.6 percent, while Elpida Memory
surged 5.6 percent on a report that it could be selling its
Hiroshima plant as part of the deal.
The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.5 percent to 8,961.07, hitting
its highest intraday level since Oct. 31 last year, while the
broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 776.04.
"The Nikkei does face considerable resistance at the 9,000
level, but since the options settlement is on Friday and many
market participants did not expect the benchmark to top that
level, there could be hedging and futures buying if we get
closer to it," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer of
Tachibana Securities.
"That could boost momentum and push the Nikkei over 9,000
very quickly."
Worries about Greece capped the upside after politicians in
the debt-ridden country delayed a decision yet again on
unpopular terms of a crucial 130 billion euro bailout. The
package must meet the Feb. 15 deadline to gain approval by the
euro zone, European Central Bank and International Monetary
Fund.
Despite the uncertainty, the single currency held near a
two-month high against the dollar in Asia.
U.S. indexes also edged up overnight, buoyed by Coca-Cola Co
, which posted better-than-expected quarterly results,
while technology bluechips like Apple and Microsoft
also logged gains.
Hirano at Tachibana Securities said recent stock gains could
be attributed to excessive market liquidity after the Federal
Reserve pledged to keep interest rates near zero until at least
2014, a policy that is unlikely to change despite signs of
improvement in the U.S. economy.
"This means U. S. stocks will continue their rally for now
and the Nikkei will follow suit, although in terms of
price-to-earnings valuations Japanese stocks are no longer
cheap," he said.
The Topix has a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of
12.1, a level not seen since early August, data from Thomson
Reuters Datastream showed. This compared to S&P 500's 12.4 and
STOXX Europe 600's 10.2.