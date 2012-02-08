* Nikkei up 0.7 pct to fresh three-month high
* Toyota gains 3.7 pct in heavy volume
* Chipmakers surge on news of major industry realignment
* Foreign long-only money flowing in-trader
* SMFG hits seven-month high, banks steady
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Feb 8 Japan's Nikkei average
climbed to a fresh three-month high on Wednesday, boosted by a
stronger-than-expected profit outlook from Toyota Motor Corp
, with some saying foreign long-only funds were
returning to the market.
Toyota gained 3.7 percent to a six-month high, trading at 70
percent of its average daily 90-day volume after lifting annual
profit guidance by more than a third, citing cost cuts and
expected benefits from Japanese government schemes.
Nomura raised Toyota's target price to 3,900 yen from 3,700
yen, maintaining its "buy" rating on the stock and saying that
fourth-quarter guidance still looked cautious considering its
upside potential. Rival automaker Nissan Motor Co was
up 1.7 percent ahead of its earnings report later in the day.
Chipmakers jumped on news of likely major realignment in the
troubled industry, with sources saying Renesas Electronics
, Fujitsu Ltd and Panasonic Corp were
in talks to merge their system chip operations.
Renesas soared 8.7 percent, Fujitsu bounced 3.7 percent and
Panasonic was up 2.2 percent, while Elpida Memory
surged 5.9 percent on a report that it could be selling its
Hiroshima plant as part of the deal.
The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 8,979.13 by the
midday trading break, hitting its highest intraday level since
Oct. 31 last year, while the broader Topix added 0.7
percent to 778.23.
"The Nikkei does face considerable resistance at the 9,000
level, but since the options settlement is on Friday and many
market participants did not expect the benchmark to top that
level, there could be hedging and futures buying if we get
closer to it," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer of
Tachibana Securities.
"That could boost momentum and push the Nikkei over 9,000
very quickly."
Trading volume on the main board was more than 60 percent of
its 90-day full day volume.
A trader at a large foreign broker said that foreign
activity in Japanese equities had picked up in the last two days
and that long-only funds were returning to the market.
Among outperformers, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
added 0.9 percent to a seven-month high, up for the
third straight day and recovering further from last year's 26
percent battering.
Rival megabanks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and
Mizuho Financial Group gained 1.3 percent and 1.7
percent respectively.
Social gaming company DeNA jumped 9.1 percent and
was the most actively traded stock by turnover after it lifted
its annual operating profit guidance by 9.6 percent to 61.5
billion yen and announced a share buyback.
GREECE
Worries about Greece capped the upside after politicians in
the debt-ridden country delayed a decision yet again on
unpopular terms of a crucial 130 billion euro bailout. The
package must meet the Feb. 15 deadline to gain approval by the
euro zone, European Central Bank and International Monetary
Fund.
Despite the uncertainty, the single currency held near a
two-month high against the dollar in Asia.
U.S. indexes also edged up overnight, with market
participants attributing recent global stock gains to excessive
market liquidity after the Federal Reserve pledged to keep
interest rates near zero until at least 2014, a policy that is
unlikely to change despite signs of improvement in the U.S.
economy.
"This means U.S. stocks will continue their rally
for now and the Nikkei will follow suit, although in terms of
price-to-earnings valuations Japanese stocks are no longer
cheap," said Tachibana's Hirano.
The Topix has a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of
12.1, a level not seen since early August, data from Thomson
Reuters Datastream showed. This compared to S&P 500's 12.4 and
STOXX Europe 600's 10.2.