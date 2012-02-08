TOKYO, Feb 9 Japan's Nikkei share average is seen rangebound on Thursday and is expected to hover close to the 9,000 level hit in the previous session as the market weighs chances of a Greek bailout deal later in the day. Market participants said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,950 to 9,100 on Thursday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,000, up 10 points or 0.1 percent from the Osaka close of 8,990. "There is certainly selling pressure at the 9,000 level as investors try to take profits, but overall markets remain bullish and you saw from yesterday's core 30 stocks performance that Tokyo markets remain strong," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a senior market analyst at Monex Inc. "Investors will also be waiting for China's CPI (consumer price index) number out today, and there could be a change in the market's direction if there is any surprise in the number," he said. Economists polled by Reuters expect China's January inflation, due out at midmorning, to keep the annual rate at 4.1 percent. In Europe, prospects for a Greek bailout brightened on Wednesday after euro zone finance ministers were called to talks in Brussels while political leaders in Athens met to approve painful austerity reforms that are conditions of the 130 billion euro rescue. The Greek prime minister said discussions with the "troika" of the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the European Commission are continuing so a deal can be achieved ahead of the finance ministers' meeting later in the day. Wall Street ended flat to higher overnight in thin trade, but underlying confidence in the U.S. economy kept the Dow hovering at its highest level in nearly four years. On Wednesday, the benchmark Nikkei closed 1.1 percent higher at 9,015.59, not far from its 200-day moving average near 9 , 063. The broader Topix gained 1.2 percent to 782.34. > Wall St ends flat; Cisco gains after the bell > Euro edges lower as Greek talks transfix > Bonds slightly lower in late trade > Gold down nearly 1 pct on technicals, euro jitters > Brent ends at 6-month high on Greek hopes STOCKS TO WATCH -- NISSAN Nissan Motor Co posted a 3.6 percent rise in quarterly operating profit on Wednesday on the back of strong global sales and kept its full-year forecasts unchanged at the highest level among Japan's top automakers. -- SONY Standard & Poor's cut Sony Corp's rating by one notch to BBB+ on Wednesday and warned it may drop the electronics maker a further notch within a year unless it shows it can achieve a significant turnaround in profitability. -- TOYOTA Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it will shift production of its hybrid sport-utility vehicle from Japan to Indiana in the United States and invest $400 million.