TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Nikkei share average advanced on Monday after Greek lawmakers approved a highly unpopular austerity bill in return for a second bailout from the European Union and International Monetary Fund to avoid a chaotic default. The Nikkei gained 0.6 percent to 8,999.18, with its 200-day moving average near 9,055 acting as resistance. The broader Topix advanced 0.3 percent to 781.68.