US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
TOKYO, Feb 15 Japan's Nikkei average rallied to a six-month closing high on Wednesday, with exporter shares boosted by a weaker yen after the Bank of Japan expanded its asset buying programme the previous day. The benchmark Nikkei ended up 2.3 percent at 9,260.34, its highest close since August, while leading exporter Toyota Motor Corp jumped 4.7 percent. The broader Topix rose 2.1 percent to 802.96, breaching the 800 level for the first time in six months.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.