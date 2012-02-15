TOKYO, Feb 16 Japan's Nikkei share average
is likely to end a three-day rally and open lower on Thursday as
investors take profits after hefty gains on the back of easing
steps this week from the Bank of Japan, while uneasiness remains
on debt talks in Greece.
"The Nikkei will dip slightly to adjust from a three-day
rally as the yen is strengthening against the dollar, but
selling and buying pressure will be about equal and keep the
index in range," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at
SMBC Nikko Securities.
Market strategists said the Nikkei was likely to trade
between 9,150 to 9,300 on Thursday after Nikkei
futures in Chicago closed at 9,235, down 35 points or
0.4 percent, from the Osaka close of 9,270.
Strategists said investors may pick up small to mid-cap
stocks that were left behind in the previous session's rally,
while overbought core 30 stocks will be sold off on
profit-taking.
The Nikkei rallied 2.3 percent to a six-month
closing high of 9,260.34 on Wednesday, while the broader Topix
ended up 2.1 percent at 802.96.
Wall Street dipped overnight after stocks were dragged down
by swings in the shares of Apple Inc.
Worries about Greece also weighed on the market after
several European Union sources told Reuters on Wednesday the
currency bloc's finance ministers are examining ways of delaying
parts or even all of a second bailout.
Earlier, Greece's political leaders agreed to the two final
demands set by its international lenders to secure a bailout
package.
"The news of a Greek delay may prompt profit-taking in
overheated markets, but fundamentally speaking the talks are
advancing towards a bailout ... Global markets are flooded with
liquidity amid central banks' easing policies, so even if shares
fall today, there will be plenty of buyers on the dip," said
Nishi.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--OLYMPUS
Tokyo prosecutors plan to question former Olympus Corp
executives to determine whether they acted in violation of the
Financial Instruments and Exchange Law, the Nikkei business
daily said on Thursday.
--TEPCO
Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) and a government-run nuclear
compensation fund have requested the utility's lenders to
provide 500 billion yen ($6.38 billion) in new financing in a
two-part loan package worth 1.07 trillion yen.
--TOYOTA, HINO MOTORS, ISUZU MOTOR
South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co aims to
launch a trailer rig early this year and follow it up with large
trucks, the Nikkei business daily reported, challenging Japanese
truckmakers.