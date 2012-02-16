* Nikkei up 0.3 pct, holds above 200-day average
* Brokerages outperform, profit-taking in banks
* Hopes for Greece bailout despite reports of delay
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Feb 16 Japan's Nikkei share average
extended the week's hefty gains to hit a fresh six-month high on
Thursday, sustained by easing steps from the Bank of Japan that
have weakened the yen and shrugging off reports that Greece's
bailout may be delayed.
Brokerages continued to climb with Nomura Holdings
advancing 0.6 percent after ending up more than 5 percent on
Wednesday. Rival Daiwa Securities Group gained 2
percent after rising 4 percent.
Some bluechips and Japanese exporters eased somewhat as
investors took profits after a strong rally the previous day.
Toyota Motor Corp slipped 0.2 percent and Canon Inc
slipped 0.6 percent, but Sony Corp gained 1.9
percent and construction machinery maker Komatsu jumped
2.4 percent.
The benchmark Nikkei advanced 0.4 percent to
9,294.26, well above its 200-day moving average near 9,048,
while the broader Topix was up 0.3 percent higher at
805.15.
The benchmark is up 9.9 percent so far this year,
supported by the return of foreign investors, who were net
buyers of Japanese stocks for the seventh straight week through
Feb. 11.
"The fact that autos and financials haven't seen any major
adjustment after big gains is an indication of the strength the
current market sentiment," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical
analyst at Daiwa Securities.
Investors took profit in banks, with Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
dipping 0.1 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.
Market participants said that the Nikkei could aim for the
9,500 to 9,600 range this month if trading volume continue to
grow, but cautioned it was likely to be a slow and steady climb.
"The fact that domestic investors are still
somewhat bearish on the market can also be interpreted as a sign
that there is room for the market to aim higher," said Daiwa's
Nishimura.
Goldman Sachs wrote in their portfolio strategy note on
Wednesday that Japanese equities were finally catching up to the
global rally and said it now expanded its cyclical
recommendation to banks, insurance and real estate.
They wrote, "Compared with our original expectations, US
domestic demand has proven stronger, European tail risks are
diminishing, Japanese earnings revision momentum is bottoming,
and the BOJ's surprise announcement on Feb 14 has helped reverse
the yen's rise. All this should help lower the risk premium for
the market, at least near-term."
Nomura was also bullish, writing in note that continued
buying of high-beta stocks will support automakers, machinery,
financials and trading sectors.
Market players remained optimistic about a resolution to
Greece's bailout woes, shrugging off reports on Wednesday that
European Union finance ministers are examining ways of delaying
parts or even all of a second bailout.
Earlier, Greece's political leaders agreed to the two final
demands set by its international lenders to secure a bailout
package.
"The news of a Greek delay may prompt profit-taking in
overheated markets, but fundamentally speaking the talks are
advancing towards a bailout ... Global markets are flooded with
liquidity as a result of central banks' easing policies, so even
if shares fall today, there will be plenty of buyers on dips,"
said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko
Securities.