* Nikkei up 1.8 pct, nears 1-year moving average
* Automakers, financials outperform
* Hopes on Greece bailout deal support market
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Nikkei average
jumped nearly 2 percent in active trade on Friday on the back of
robust U.S. economic data, and as expectations grew that Greece
would secure a long-awaited bailout next week.
But market strategists said the benchmark was unlikely to go
much higher over the next trading day or two.
"I do think we have already touched our peak level around
9,400 and the market will likely pare gains for the rest of the
day," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities.
He said the benchmark will likely rally to 9,600 by the end
of the month but gains will be capped by profit-taking, adding
that he expected a large correction in March.
The benchmark Nikkei was up 1.8 percent at 9,404.89
by the midday trading break, breaching 9,400 for the first time
since last August. The climb was in line with strong gains on
Wall Street on a four-year low in U.S. new jobless claims and
better-than-expected U.S. housing starts.
The Nikkei was above its 200-day moving average near 9,047
and was closing in on its 1-year moving average of 9,426, with
trade at nearly 90 percent of its average daily 90-day volume.
The broader Topix index hit a fresh six-month high
and gained 1.4 percent to 811.66
Automakers were among the big winners, with Toyota Motor
Corp gaining 1.5 percent in heavy trade, while Nissan
Motor Co jumped 2.3 percent and Honda Motor Co
climbed 2.6 percent.
Japan's top brokerage Nomura Holdings surged 2.7
percent and construction machinery maker Komatsu rose
3.6 percent.
The Nikkei is up 11.2 percent so far this year, supported by
a run of strong economic data out of the United States, as well
as the European Central Bank's massive liquidity injection and
further easing steps by the Bank of Japan.
The BOJ move pushed the yen lower, with the dollar last
trading at 79.06 yen, near a fresh 3-1/2 month high.
Sentiment has been particularly upbeat this week.
"Although foreign investors have been returning to the
market as net buyers for seven weeks in a row, the market hasn't
caught up yet with last year's massive sell-off so there's room
for Nikkei to aim higher," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant
manager of investment strategy at Okasan Securities.
FINANCIALS
Financial shares were boosted after European officials said
on Thursday they are putting the finishing touches to a second
Greek bailout deal for approval on Monday, moving the country
closer to averting a disorderly default.
Morgan Stanley MUFG said it was overweight Suruga Bank Ltd
, Shinsei Bank Ltd, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
Holdings Inc and Aozora Bank Ltd.
The banks were up between 0.8 and 4 percent.
"Although bank stocks benefit from expectations of inflation
and the so-called reflation trade, for those who wish to play
this trade we recommend buying the cheapest banks in the sector,
which includes Shinsei, the laggards -- regional banks -- and
banks that benefit from real estate markets," Morgan Stanley
MUFG analyst Graeme Knowd said in a report.