TOKYO, Feb 20 Japan's Nikkei share average climbed above its 1-year moving average on Monday after China eased policy to boost growth, while market players looked to a European meeting later in the day to seal a long-awaited Greek bailout. The benchmark Nikkei climbed 1.1 percent to 9,485.09, breaching its one-year moving average near 9,427, while the broader Topix also gained 1.1 percent, to 819.03.