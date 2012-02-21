TOKYO, Feb 21 Japan's Nikkei average slipped in a choppy session after failing to top the key resistance level of 9,500 on Tuesday, while Mazda Motors Corp shed nearly 10 percent after a report that it will raise $2 billion in a share issue and loans to mend its battered finances. Underpinning market sentiment, however, was the long-awaited approval of Greece's bailout package by European finance ministers. The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to 9,463.02, while the broader Topix ended 0.3 percent lower at 816.29.