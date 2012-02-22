TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei average opened slightly higher on Wednesday as investors took profits ahead of 9,500, while any momentum from relief over Greece's second bailout has waned with the focus turning to Athen's ability to stick to painful cuts. The benchmark Nikkei inched up 0.1 percent to 9,469.55, while the broader Topix edged up 0.2 percent to 817.36.