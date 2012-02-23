* Nikkei down 0.2 pct, eases from 6-month high
* Mazda shed 8 pct on 162 bln yen share offering plans
* Banks drop in line with decline in U.S. financials
* Euro zone economic contraction worries market
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Feb 23 Japan's Nikkei share average
eased from a six-month high, hurt by signs of weak business
activity in Europe but managed to hold above 9,500, a level it
topped in the previous session on improvement in China's
manufacturing sector.
Market participants said the Nikkei was likely to stick to a
narrow range for the rest of the day, possibly moving in and out
of positive territory, with a yen at seven-month lows against
the dollar providing support.
"We've seen a trend lately where the Nikkei will
dip during morning trade and then recover and aim higher in the
afternoon session as a result of domestic institutional index
buying and basket buying," said Yoshihiko Tabei, general manager
of capital markets at Kazaka Securities.
Big movers included Mazda Motor Corp which tumbled
8.2 percent to a two-week low after announcing a
bigger-than-expected share offering of 162.8 billion yen ($2
billion), which would cause a 69 percent dilution in holdings
for existing shareholders.
Shares of the automaker have shed more than 16 percent so
far this week.
The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to 9,540.52
after ending up 1 percent at 9,554 in the previous session.
The Nikkei has gained more than 12 percent so far this year,
buoyed by a run of strong economic data out of the United
States, the European Central Bank's liquidity injection of
nearly half a trillion euros and further easing steps by the
Bank of Japan.
Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese
stocks for the eighth straight week through Feb. 18, its largest
net buying since the first week of July.
The broader Topix index lost 0.3 percent to 823.11.
Japanese megabanks fell in line with declines in
their U.S. counterparts overnight. Mizuho Financial Group
, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo
Mitsui Financial Group dropped between 0.8 and 2.2
percent.
Wall Street's KBW bank index dragged down
U.S. indexes overnight after weaker manufacturing and service
sector data out of the euro zone revived worries about its
economy sinking into recession.
Surveys of purchasing managers published on Wednesday showed
overall economic growth in the euro zone fell 49.7 in February
from 50.4 last month, coming in below expectations and under the
50 line that divides growth from contraction.
"Now that the Greece's second rescue package has been
decided and priced into the market, markets are already looking
for the next problem. And that next problem is Europe's fiscal
reform and how those austerity measures will be achieved across
the bloc," said Tabei.