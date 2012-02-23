* Nikkei up 0.2 pct, marked fresh 6-month high earlier
* Mazda sheds 6 pct on 162 bln yen share offering plans
* Banks drop in line with decline in U.S. financials
* Euro zone economic contraction worries market
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Feb 23 Japan's Nikkei share average
ticked up towards 9,600 in choppy trade, with a softer yen
underpinning market sentiment and boosting risk appetite,
although caution remained over Europe after data showed weak
business activity in the region.
Market participants said the Nikkei, which hit a fresh
six-month high earlier in the session, was likely to stick to a
narrow range for the rest of the day, and could continue to move
in and out of positive territory.
"We've seen a trend lately where the Nikkei will dip during
morning trade and then recover and aim higher in the afternoon
session as a result of domestic institutional index buying and
basket buying," said Yoshihiko Tabei, general manager of capital
markets at Kazaka Securities.
Big movers included Mazda Motor Corp which tumbled
6.8 percent to a two-week low after announcing a
bigger-than-expected share offering of 162.8 billion yen ($2
billion), which would cause a 69 percent dilution in holdings
for existing shareholders.
Shares of the automaker have shed more than 15 percent so
far this week.
The benchmark Nikkei added 0.2 percent to 9,569.63,
helped by a yen at seven month lows against the dollar. It
gained 1 percent in the previous session on an improvement in
China manufacturing data.
The broader Topix index inched up 0.1 percent to
826.09.
The Nikkei has gained more than 13 percent so far this year,
buoyed by a run of strong economic data out of the United
States, the European Central Bank's liquidity injection of
nearly half a trillion euros and further easing steps by the
Bank of Japan.
Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese
stocks for the eighth straight week through Feb. 18, its largest
net buying since the first week of July.
Market participants said the Nikkei could climb higher if
domestic investors jump into the rally.
"There is room for individual investors to step into the
market, which will provide support...Investors who shed stocks
in autos, traders, shippers, banks and financials are looking to
return to market to buy back (these shares)," said Jun Yunoki,
equity strategy analyst at Nomura Securities.
Japanese megabanks fell in line with declines in
their U.S. counterparts overnight. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
dropped 1.2 and 0.4 percent respectively, tracking declines of
U.S. banks overnight.
Wall Street's KBW bank index dragged down
U.S. indexes overnight after weaker manufacturing and service
sector data out of the euro zone revived worries about its
economy sinking into recession.
Surveys of purchasing managers published on Wednesday showed
overall economic growth in the euro zone fell 49.7 in February
from 50.4 last month, coming in below expectations and under the
50 line that divides growth from contraction.
"Now that the Greece's second rescue package has been
decided and priced into the market, markets are already looking
for the next problem. And that next problem is Europe's fiscal
reform and how those austerity measures will be achieved across
the bloc," said Tabei.