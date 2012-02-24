TOKYO, Feb 24 Japan's Nikkei share average broke above 9,600 to its highest closing level in seven months and brought the month's rally to 9.6 percent, keeping it on track for its best February performance in two decades. The Nikkei advanced 0.5 percent to 9,647.38, ending above the 9,600 level for the first time since last August. The broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 834.29.