TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to edge down on Tuesday after it approached a key selling level at 9,700 and investors took profits in sectors that have buoyed this month's rally. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,550 and 9,650 on Tuesday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,590, down 30 points or 0.3 percent from the Osaka close of 9,620. Kenichi Hirano, operating officer of Tachibana Securities, said the benchmark was in need of a slight correction after this month's 9.4 percent rally, and buying of stocks that were heavily sold last year had mostly run its course. "We are not in a market environment where we can buy on fundamentals. The excess liquidity operations by central banks are supporting the market, but selling pressure increases above the current level around 9,700 so I think the Nikkei will find it tough to break out of its range in the short term," said Hirano. "Buying of financials and shippers that had been sold off heavily last year is nearing its end ... Especially for shippers, the reality of the business environment is still very negative and the world economy is not going to improve aggressively," he said. The Nikkei has rallied 13.9 percent so far this year, lifted by a run of strong U.S. economic data, the European Central Bank's nearly half a trillion euro liquidity injection, and further easing steps by the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England. The ECB is expected to allot an additional 500 billion euros ($670 billion) at Wednesday's longer-term refinancing operation (LTRO), further easing a euro zone credit crunch. On Monday, the benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.1 percent to 9,633.93, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.1 percent to 835.25. The S&P 500 rallied to its highest closing level since June 2008 and the Dow ended barely lower after a drop of about 1 percent in oil prices relieved market concerns, and industry data showed that contracts for U.S. home resales hit a near two-year high in January. > Falling oil lifts Wall St to highest since 2008 > Yen bounces from multi-month lows; ECB LTRO eyed > Bonds gain on oil, Europe, month-end buying > Gold falls as euro drops, eyes resistance > Oil falls after recent surge despite supply fear STOCKS TO WATCH -- ELPIDA MEMORY Elpida Memory Inc filed for protection from creditors on Monday with $5.6 billion in debt, the biggest bankruptcy filing by a Japanese manufacturer, after potential partners failed to materialise to rescue the cash-strapped chipmaker. The Tokyo Stock Exchange said Elpida shares will be delistd on March 28. -- HITACHI Hitachi Ltd and its South Korean partner Daelim Industrial Co received a 60 billion yen ($746 million) order to install coal-fired power generation facilities for a plant operated by Korea Western Power Co, the Nikkei business daily said. -- NOMURA HOLDINGS Nomura, Japan's top investment bank, has received regulatory approval to offer foreign investors access to Saudi Arabia's stock market, joining global banks such as HSBC and Morgan Stanley that already offer such access. -- NISSAN MOTOR CO Nissan said on Monday it will overhaul the way it develops cars by using common parts across different vehicle segments, cutting costs by nearly 30 percent and helping offset soaring spending to make cars safer and more fuel-efficient. -- OLYMPUS CORP Olympus proposed a new board of directors on Monday in an effort to recover from a $1.7 billion accounting fraud, but the lineup of insiders could face a hostile reception from foreign investors when it goes to a shareholder vote.