TOKYO, Feb 29 Japan's Nikkei share average failed to hold above 9,800, paring gains to end flat as investors took profits ahead of a European Central Bank liquidity operation later on Wednesday, but put in its best February performance in two decades. The Nikkei added 0.1 percent to 9,723.24. It has rallied more than 10 percent this month. The broader Topix slipped 0.3 percent to 835.96.