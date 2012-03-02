US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as tech stocks weigh
June 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq taking the biggest hit due to a selloff in technology stocks.
TOKYO, March 2 Japan's Nikkei average hit a fresh seven-month closing high on Friday after a European Central Bank liquidity operation this week underpinned market sentiment, but it failed to hold above 9,800 for a third day as market players warned of a correction. The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 9,777.03. It earlier topped 9,800 but failed to rise above resistance at 9,838, a 61.8 percent retracement of its fall from February to November last year. The broader Topix rose 0.8 percent to close at 837.82.
June 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq taking the biggest hit due to a selloff in technology stocks.
* Says USFDA conducted audit at JSTL with zero 483 observations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: