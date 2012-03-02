* Nikkei climbs, balks at 9,800 for third day
* Profit-taking hurts recent gainers such as autos
* Market players warn of correction, overheating
* Elpida tumbles 28 pct in heavy trade
* Daiichi Sankyo up on GSK tie-up
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, March 2 Japan's Nikkei average hit
a fresh seven-month closing high on Friday after a European
Central Bank liquidity operation this week underpinned market
sentiment, but it failed to hold above 9,800 for a third day as
market players warned of a correction.
While investors continued to pick up real estate companies
and financials, they took profits in recent gainers like
automakers.
The benchmark Nikkei climbed 0.7 percent to
9,777.03, bringing its weekly gain to 1.3 percent. The index,
however, failed to top technical resistance near
9,838, a 61.8 percent retracement of its fall from February to
November last year.
The Nikkei briefly rose above that level for the past two
days but failed to sustain gains as many Japanese investors were
eager to lock in profits after February's rally ahead of their
book-closing at the end of this month.
The broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to 837.82, but
similarly met resistance at 840, a 50 percent retracement of the
decline in the same period.
"Investors started dipping back into defensives
around the middle of this week and people are taking profits in
companies like automakers that were bought heavily earlier this
week," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa
Securities.
Toyota was down 0.6 percent and Nissan
Motor Co fell 1.1 percent after automakers were bought
heavily this week on the softer yen, triggered by last
month's surprise easing move by the Bank of Japan.
Japan's transportation equipment subindex was the
worst sectoral performer and fell 0.3 percent.
Japan's No. 1 brokerage Nomura Holdings jumped 2.4
percent and topped the Topix core 30 list, while real
setae firms Sumitomo Real Estate gained 1.2 percent and
Nomura Real Estate advanced 1.5 percent.
Among heavily traded shares was Elpida Memory Inc
which topped the main board as the biggest percentage
loser and shed 28.6 percent.
The stock had lost more than 98 percent this week after it
filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday with 448 billion yen
($5.6 billion) in debt, a record for a Japanese manufacturer.
The stock traded at 3.3 times the usual average 30-day
volume.
Overall trading volume was thin, with 2.25 billion shares
changing hands on the main board, down from 2.63 billion shares
on Thursday.
OVERHEATING
The Nikkei has gained more than 15.6 percent so
far this year, boosted by a run of U.S. economic data suggesting
a robust recovery in the world's largest economy and
accommodative policies by global central banks that have pushed
investors back into risk assets.
"The rally has been so fast that market players are becoming
wary of overheating. At the individual company level, it is
becoming difficult to buy at the current price as well," said
Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The price-book value ratio of the bottom 20 percent of the
market is edging near 0.5 -- a level compatible with the
historical average -- from around 0.3 before the market's rally,
he said.
The benchmark was also deep in "overbought" territory, with
its 14-day relative strength index at 82.2.
Many market players said the market would need further
improvements in profit outlook in the next earning season from
late April to rise above current levels towards the
psychologically important 10,000 mark.
"With the U.S. jobs numbers and the major SQ (March
settlement for both options and futures) next week I do think
the benchmark is stuck in current ranges for now unless there is
a major changes in the dollar/yen rate," said Daiwa's Nishimura.
Some market participants are also selling futures to
hedge against a possible pullback in the market after the
Nikkei's big February gain.
Trading volume of futures in the past three sessions was
nearly double the long-term average, helping to lift intraday
volatility of the market.
"The market is being driven by trading in the futures and
at this point there is no clear trend," said Hideyuki Ishiguro,
assistant manager of investment strategy at Okasan Securities.
But stocks could rise further in the medium-term, he added,
as foreign investors have bought back a little more than half
the amount of Japanese stocks that they had sold last year.
They have bought about 1.8 trillion yen of Japanese shares
this year, which is about 60 percent of their relentless selling
late last year.
"If they are going to fully buy back the amount they had
sold, which I think is possible, then we could see a further
rally in the market," said Ishiguro.
Elsewhere in Tokyo, Japan's No. 3 drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo
Co Ltd gained 2.9 percent after it said it will tie up
with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline PLC to bring new vaccines
to the Japanese market, known for its slow acceptance of
vaccines.
Rival drugmakers Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
advanced 0.8 percent and Astellas Pharma Inc climbed
1.2 percent.