TOKYO, March 5 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Monday, retreating further from the closely watched 9,800 mark as market players said technical indicators pointed to a correction after a steep run-up late last month, despite the softer yen underpinning risk appetite. The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to 9,750.87 and the broader Topix index fell 0.1 percent to 836.73.