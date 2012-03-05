US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
TOKYO, March 5 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Monday, retreating further from the closely watched 9,800 mark as market players said technical indicators pointed to a correction after a steep run-up late last month, despite the softer yen underpinning risk appetite. The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to 9,750.87 and the broader Topix index fell 0.1 percent to 836.73.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.