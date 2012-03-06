* Nikkei down 0.4 pct, Topix slips 0.3 pct * China-related shares fall after 2012 outlook slashed * Bridgestone advances, to open Thai tyre plant * Investors take profits in bluechips, fear correction * Bridge builders top main board as biggest gainers By Mari Saito TOKYO, March 6 Japan's Nikkei average slipped below 9,700 on Tuesday as investors took profits on bluechips after February's rally and concerns mounted of a near-term correction, while attractive valuations and the softer yen supported market sentiment. China-related shares extended losses for the second session after the world's second-largest economy cut its 2012 growth target to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent, as Beijing looks to reduce reliance on external spending and foreign capital. Profit-taking accelerated in major exporters, with Honda Motor Co down 1.5 percent, Sony Corp off 0.8 percent and Panasonic Corp shedding 1.1 percent. Instead, investors picked up defensive sectors like pharmaceuticals and utilities, up 0.4 and 1.9 percent respectively. "The market is operating predictably, with some degree of caution," said Stefan Worrall, director of equity cash sales at Credit Suisse in Tokyo. "Possible catalysts that led in recent weeks, the European Central Bank's LTRO (long-term refinancing operation), economic data out of the U.S., and Bank of Japan...We are now faced with a loss of tailwinds," he said. The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to a one-week low of 9,656.37 by the midday trading break, while the broader Topix slipped 0.3 percent to 830.01. Among China-related shares, construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd slipped 2.1 percent and industrial robot maker Fanuc Ltd shed 3 percent. Hitachi Koki Co Ltd , a power tool manufacturer, was down 3.1 percent. Japan's China 50 subindex declined 0.9 percent. "The news of China cutting its growth outlook came out during market hours yesterday and although there was selling of China-related stocks afterwards (in Japan) they are extending losses today based on U.S. markets' reaction to the news," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities. Trading volume on the Nikkei at the trading break was at 65.1 percent of its average 90-day full day volume. BRIDGESTONE UP, BRIDGE MAKERS SURGE Bridgestone Corp outperformed the broader market and gained 1 percent after the tyremaker said on Monday that it would invest 50 billion yen ($613 million) in a new plant in Thailand to make tyres for construction and mining machinery to keep pace with global demand. Bridge makers surged after an expert panel set up by the Tokyo Metropolitan Expressway Co Ltd, known as Shutoko, convened its first meeting on Monday to discuss upgrading expressways in Japan's capital. Japan Bridge Corp jumped 21.3 percent and P.S. Mitsubishi Construction Co Ltd surged 20.5 percent and topped the main board as the biggest percentage gainers. The Nikkei has gained 14.2 percent so far this year, boosted by a run of U.S. economic data suggesting a robust recovery and accommodative policies by global central banks that have pushed investors back into risk assets. Market participants said that domestic institutional investors' selling had capped recent gains. "Domestic investors are selling and the foreign buying that has so far pushed the market higher is taking a break," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities. "Excess liquidity in global markets continues to support stocks, but it does look like the Nikkei will adjust a little more in March, so this is the last chance to buy." In terms of valuations, Japan's Topix index carried a 12-month forward price-to-book ratio of 0.94, lower than 1.96 for the S&P 500 and 1.37 for the STOXX Europe 600, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.