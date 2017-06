TOKYO, March 8 Japan's Nikkei average snapped a three-day losing streak and climbed on Thursday, as investors grew more optimistic for a robust U.S. economic recovery and expectation mounted for Greece to complete its crucial debt swap. The benchmark Nikkei advanced 2.01 percent to a one-week closing high of 9,768.96, reversing the 2.1 percent losses in the previous three sessions. The broader Topix index gained 1.6 percent to 836.16.