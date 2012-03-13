US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as tech selloff continues
* Futures down: Dow 18 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 51.25 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Nikkei share average opened higher on Tuesday as participants looked for signs of further easing from the Bank of Japan later in the day, while the softer yen continued to underpin market sentiment. The benchmark Nikkei was up 0.4 percent at 9,928.80, while the broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 847.19.
* Futures down: Dow 18 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 51.25 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Jun 12 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 23,098.6 23,098.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades