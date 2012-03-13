* Nikkei up 1.1 pct, Topix gains 0.7 pct * Market eyes Bank of Japan, U.S. Fed meetings * Real estate, steelmakers outperform * Mazda falls after broker downgrade * Asahi Kasei down 3.3 pct after U.S. acquisition plan By Mari Saito TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Nikkei average gained on Tuesday, once again nosing above the 10,000-point level, supported by defensive buying as market participants looked for signs of further easing from the Bank of Japan and held off major buying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day. Real Estate counters were the top performing sector on the main board, with Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd up 3.6 percent and outperforming the broader market. The benchmark Nikkei was up 1.13 percent at 10,001.76, edging past the 10,000 level. The index has climbed above 10,000 in two previous sessions but failed to close above it on both days. The broader Topix added 0.83 percent to 852.33. Market players said investors bought real estate, chemicals and steelmakers ahead of closely watched central bank meetings later in the day. "Although the market does not expect additional moves by the BOJ today, and the U.S. (Federal Reserve) is expected to string markets along with hopes for QE3, there is really no other news to trade on," said Hajime Nakajima, a sales trader at Cosmo Securities in Osaka. The BOJ surprised markets in February by boosting asset purchases by 10 trillion yen ($123 billion) and, in line with political pressure, set a 1 percent inflation goal, suggesting more vigorous efforts to pull Japan out of deflation. Central Bank Governor Masaaki Shirakawa will hold a news conference at around 0630 GMT on Tuesday after the BOJ's two-day policy review. "The market has been driven by intense momentum so a little break now would not be surprising. Technical indicators show the market is overheated, but there may not be another correction yet as cash continues to flow in," said Hajime Nakajima. The Nikkei is up 18.1 percent this year on the back of a run of robust U.S. economic data, and liquidity boosting programmes by global central banks that have drawn investors back into risk assets. Exporters were steady on Tuesday, with Nissan Motor Co Ltd up 0.8 percent and Honda Motor Co Ltd gaining 1.1 percent and industrial robot maker Fanuc Ltd adding 1.5 percent. The dollar was last traded at 82.38 yen, off Monday's high of 82.52. Japan's iron and steel subindex gained 1.1 percent after Nomura added the sector to its long candidate list for the week, replacing the energy resources sector. The brokerage wrote in a note to clients that last week's market correction and turnaround was "... confirmation of appetite for buying on dips mainly amid yen depreciation. However, substantial risk remains for a near-term correction." The brokerage said the focus on high-beta sectors is shifting to a more cyclical sector selection. Among heavily traded shares, Mazda Motor Corp fell 1.5 percent after Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities downgraded the automaker to "underperform" from "neutral" and cut its price target to 110 yen from 130. Asahi Kasei Corp sagged 3.3 percent in early trade after it said it would buy U.S. medical equipment maker Zoll Medical Corp for $2.21 billion as it looks to reduce reliance on its chemicals and fibres operations. Defensives rallied in an otherwise flat U.S. market overnight as investors paused after recent gains and looked ahead to the Fed's monetary policy statement.