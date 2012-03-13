TOKYO, March 14 Japan's Nikkei average may rise around 2 percent on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve upgraded its U.S. economic outlook and upbeat U.S. retail data sent Wall Street sharply higher for its best day for 2012. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 10,015, up 175 points or 1.8 percent, from the Osaka close of 9,840. Market participants said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 10,000 to 10,150 on Wednesday. Foreign broker orders before the market open surged, with net buying of 16.6 million shares seen on 40.8 million buy orders and 24.2 million sell orders. Market participants said a real test of investor confidence would be whether the index can close above 10,000 on Wednesday. The index has breached the 10,000 mark for three sessions in a row, but has so far failed to close above the level. "The U.S. economic picture has clearly brightened, monetary easing efforts have increased liquidity and boosted equities worldwide and despite the fact that Japanese investors are heading into book-closing period, demand remains strong," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. "We are going to see bluechips bought across-the-board today and there will be broad buying," said Nishi. U.S. indexes posted their best day this year on Tuesday after the Fed said the U.S. economy was "expanding moderately" though growth still faced significant downside risks and kept its policy unchanged. U.S. February retail sales recorded their largest gain in five months despite rising gasoline prices. Tuesday marked the first time that the Nasdaq closed above 3,000 and the Dow ended above 13,000 on the same day, while the S&P 500 closed at its highest level since June 2008. On Tuesday, the benchmark Nikkei added 0.1 percent to 9,899.08 and pared gains after Bank of Japan held off on easing monetary policy following a two-day policy meeting. The broader Topix ended flat at 845.33. March is the final month of Japan's fiscal year, and market participants have expected many funds to lock in profits from this year's 17 percent rally on the Nikkei after shedding more than 13 percent in April to December. > Wall St rallies in 2012's best day, Citi falls late > Dollar gains vs euro, yen as Fed outlook brightens > Yields climb as Fed sees economic improvement > Gold falls 2 pct as Fed easing hopes fade > Oil ends at 11-month peak on economic data, Fed STOCKS TO WATCH -- CANON INC Canon, which makes 80 percent of its revenue overseas, aims to cut at least 400 billion yen ($4.8 billion) in costs over four years to soften the likely impact of a strong yen and an economic slowdown in Europe, the Nikkei said on Wednesday. --NIPPON STEEL CORP Nippon Steel will hike prices on steel beams by about 5 percent starting from this month's contracts and halt production for 10 days in early April at its plant in Chiba to tighten the supply-demand balance, the Nikkei daily said on Wednesday. --KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER Kyushu Electric Power Co said it would post a net loss of 170 billion yen ($2 billion)for the year to March due to high fossil fuel costs after Japanese utilities took reactors offline in the aftermath of last year's Fukushima disaster. --UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT Universal Entertainment chairman Kazuo Okada, who is embroiled in a legal fight with former partner Steve Wynn of Wynn Resorts, denied claims by the Las Vegas mogul that he was "unsuitable" to be a company director and denied he made improper payments to foreign gaming regulators. -- SUMITOMO CORP U.S. auto repair chain Midas Inc said on Tuesday it agreed to be bought by TBC Corp, a unit of Japan's Sumitomo Corp , for $173 million in cash. TBC's offer of $11.50 per share represents a 28 percent premium to the stock's closing price on Monday.