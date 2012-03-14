US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's Nikkei share average climbed above 10,000 to a fresh seven-month high on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve upgraded its U.S. economic outlook and upbeat U.S. retail data boosted Wall Street to its best day for 2012. The benchmark Nikkei gained 1.6 percent to 10,058.37 and breached the 10,000 mark for the fourth session in a row, while the broader Topix gained 1.6 percent to 858.53.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.