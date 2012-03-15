TOKYO, March 15 Japan's Nikkei average rose for a third straight session on Thursday, boosted by major exporters that surged on the back of a weaker yen as market players grew more optimistic about the U.S. economic recovery. The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 10,123.28, its highest closing level in 7-1/2 months. The broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to 863.61.