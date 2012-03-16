TOKYO, March 16 Japan's Nikkei average gained for the fourth straight session on Friday, supported by buying of cyclical shares on a brightening outlook for the U.S. economy, which offset profit-taking in exporters that have rallied recently on the softer yen. The benchmark Nikkei ended up 0.06 percent at 10,129.83, bringing its weekly climb to 2.1 percent and logged its sixth straight week of gains. The broader Topix rose 0.4 percent to 866.73.