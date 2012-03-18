TOKYO, March 19 Japan's Nikkei average is
expected to be stuck in a range on Monday as market players look
for fresh proof of a U.S. economic recovery before pushing the
benchmark higher after it logged a sixth week of gains in the
previous session.
Market participants said the Nikkei was likely to trade
between 10,000 and 10,150 after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 10,035, down 25 points or 0.2 percent from
the Osaka close of 10,060.
"The Nikkei will trade in recent ranges ... Investors will
continue to pick up blue chips on dips and buy traders and
energy shares. The strong euro might also encourage investors to
buy exporters with exposure to Europe," said Hiroichi Nishi,
equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The euro was last trading at 110.090 yen on the
EBS platform.
Nishi also said the Nikkei was unlikely to make major moves
ahead of a national holiday in Japan on Tuesday.
"Global markets have been supported by excess liquidity and
this trend continues to lift markets. There is a danger of
overheating but (in case of a correction) I think the downside
is also limited," said Nishi.
On Friday, the S&P 500 closed out its best week in three
months with a slim gain driven by energy shares as investors
continued to propel equities near four-year highs.
The benchmark Nikkei ended up 0.06 percent at
10,129.83 on Friday and logged its sixth straight week of gains.
The broader Topix advanced 0.4 percent to 866.73.
STOCKS TO WATCH
- TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER
Tokyo Electric Power Co may seek more than 700
billion yen ($8.40 billion) more from the Nuclear Damage
Liability Facilitation Fund, in line with new guidelines for
compensation to those affected by the nuclear crisis, the Nikkei
said on Friday.
- MARUBENI
Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp is in talks with
Australian miner Hancock Prospecting to buy a 10 to 12.5 percent
stake in an iron ore mine for $1.05-1.58 billion, a source
familiar with the deal told Reuters on Friday.
Separately, the Nikkei said on Monday the trading house was
planning to purchase a 50 percent stake in British offshore wind
turbine installation specialist, Seajacks International Ltd for
70 billion yen ($839.93 million), with a Japanese
government-backed fund buying the remainder.
- INPEX CORP
Inpex, Japan's top oil and gas developer, said on Friday it
is buying a 17.5 percent stake in the Prelude floating liquefied
natural gas (LNG) project in Australia from Royal Dutch Shell
Plc in a cash deal.
- TERUMO
Terumo Corp will create a joint venture with Chinese medical
equipment manufacturer Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co
to manufacture and sell artificial kidney dialysis equipment by
2014, the Nikkei said on Monday.
- TDK CORP
Standard & Poor's Rating Service lowered TDK's long-term
corporate credit and debt rating to "A" from "A-plus" on Friday
and kept its outlook stable.