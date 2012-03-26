* Nikkei gains 0.2 pct
* Nissan top percentage gainer on core 30
* Mitsubishi Materials, Sumitomo Metal up on Codelco
earnings
* Steelmakers, real estate log top sectoral gains
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, March 26 Japan's Nikkei share index edged
up on Monday after last week's slight correction as investors
bought back blue-chips and picked up laggard stocks, while the
softer yen continued to underpin market sentiment.
Topping the Topix core 30 list as the biggest
percentage gainer was Nissan Motor Co, which rose 2.2
percent, while real estate company Mitsubishi Estate Co ltd
gained 1.5 percent and construction machinery maker
Komatsu Ltd added 1.3 percent.
The benchmark Nikkei rose 17.05 points to 10,029.56,
while the broader Topix index was up 0.2 percent at
854.28.
The market generally eked out small gains in thin trade,
with the Topix trading at about 28 percent of its average daily
90-day volume.
The dollar last traded at 82.680 yen, well off an
11-month high of 84.187 plumbed on March 15.
"Even if the Nikkei cut below 10,000, domestic institutional
investors are not going to lock in profits because they have
been net sellers through this rally and foreign buying has
pushed it up to this level," said Kenichi Hirano, operating
officer at Tachibana Securities.
Strategists said last week's dip would entice many investors
to pick up stocks as they failed to hop on the rally earlier
this year.
The Nikkei logged its biggest one-day percentage fall in two
months on Friday, welcomed by market players as a much needed
correction after the index gained more than 18 percent since
January on the back of a run of robust U.S. economic data and
liquidity boosting programmes by global central banks.
"What we're seeing now is a typical excess liquidity market.
The stocks that are gaining here, real estate, financials, iron
and steel, these are all 'bubble' stocks that rise as a result
of easy monetary policy," said Hirano.
Japan's real estate subindex was the best
sectoral performer on the main board and gained 0.7 percent and
steelmakers rose 1 percent.
Nomura added real estate to this week's short candidate list
and said it expects the sector to move into a near-term
correction phase after it shed more than 6 percent last week.
The broker also wrote in a note to clients on Friday that
laggard, high-beta sectors will continue to be bought.
Among heavily traded shares on Monday were Mitsubishi
Materials Corp, which rose 0.7 percent and Sumitomo
Metal Mining Co Ltd, up 0.8 percent after Chile's
Codelco, the world's top copper producer, reported a
surge in profits and an increase in production last week.
Wall Street eked out gains on Friday, led by a rebound in
resource shares after Codelco's earnings, while latest data
showed new U.S. single-family home sales falling in February,
while prices jumped to their highest level in eight months,
painting a mixed picture of the U.S. housing market recovery.
On Friday, the benchmark Nikkei lost 1.1 percent to
10,011.47, while the broader Topix index declined 1.1
percent to 852.53.