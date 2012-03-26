* Nikkei, Topix both gain 0.2 pct
* Nissan top percentage gainer on core 30
* Mitsubishi Materials, Sumitomo Metal up on Codelco
earnings
* Metals, steelmakers log top sectoral gains
* Nomura sheds 3 pct in high volume
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, March 26 Japan's Nikkei share index edged
up on Monday after last week's slight correction as investors
bought metals shares and picked up laggard blue chips, while a
softer yen continued to underpin market sentiment.
Topping the Topix core 30 list as the biggest
percentage gainer was Nissan Motor Co Ltd, up 3
percent, while real estate company Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd
and Panasonic Corp both gained 1.5 percent.
By the midday trading break, the benchmark Nikkei
was up 19.90 points at 10,031.37, while the broader Topix index
was up 0.2 percent at 853.81.
The slight gain came in thin trade, with the Topix trading
at 47 percent of its average daily 90-day volume.
The dollar last traded at 82.743 yen, well off an
11-month high of 84.187 plumbed on March 15.
"Even if the Nikkei cuts below 10,000, domestic
institutional investors are not going to lock in profit because
they have been net sellers through this rally and foreign buying
has pushed it up to this level," said Kenichi Hirano, operating
officer at Tachibana Securities.
Strategists said last week's fall would entice many
investors to pick up stocks as they failed to hop on the rally
earlier this year.
The Nikkei logged its biggest one-day percentage fall in two
months on Friday, welcomed by market players as a much needed
correction after the index gained more than 18 percent since
January on the back robust U.S. economic data and liquidity
boosting programmes by global central banks.
"What we're seeing now is a typical excess liquidity market.
Stocks that are gaining here - real estate, financials, iron and
steel - these are all 'bubble' stocks that rise as a result of
easy monetary policy," said Hirano.
Japan's real estate sub-index edged up 0.4
percent and steelmakers added 0.9 percent.
Also outperforming the broader market was Tokyo's
non-ferrous metals sector, which rose 0.9 percent
after Chile's Codelco, the world's top copper
producer, reported a surge in profit and an increase in
production last week.
In the sector, Mitsubishi Materials Corp gained 1.1
percent and Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd was up 0.6
percent.
EARNINGS MOMENTUM
Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin Asset
Management said Japan's main players were not yet buying in full
force.
"People are buying broadly into their portfolios and big
players won't come in until at least after the 28th," said Ando.
"Pensions won't move until the end of April, or as late as after
the Golden Week holiday (beginning of May) to buy ... Lifers and
non-lifers are also not in yet either."
Bank of America Merrill Lynch lifted its Topix target for
the fiscal year 2012 to 950 from 900 in a report on Friday, an
approximate 11.2 percent upside from current levels as the
earnings outlook for Japanese companies has improved markedly in
recent weeks.
The Topix's earnings momentum - analyst's earnings upgrades
minus downgrades as a percentage of total estimates - turned
positive to 3.6 percent this month from a 6.6 percent fall in
February, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
That compared with an earnings momentum drop of 0.2 percent
for the S&P 500 and a 0.6 percent fall for the STOXX
Europe 600.
Among heavily traded stocks was Japan's No.1 investment bank
Nomura Holdings Inc, which shed 3.5 percent, extending
losses after a sharp selloff last week.
Investors unloaded the stock after sources told Reuters an
employee at the broker had tipped off fund managers at Chuo
Mitsui Asset Trust and Banking of a $6 billion share issue plan
by Inpex Corp.
The stock is still up 55.8 percent since January.