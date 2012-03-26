TOKYO, March 27 Japan's Nikkei average is set to
rise more than 1 percent on Tuesday on the back of overnight
gains on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke signaled that supportive policy may continue despite
improvements in the labour market.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
10,050 to 10,200 on Tuesday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 10,050, up 90 points or 0.9 percent, f r om the
close in Osaka of 9,960.
"The global correction mood that has prevailed on markets
recently will now shift on Bernanke's comments and positive data
out of Europe. Stocks will be strong today," said Hideyuki
Ishiguro, assistant manager of investment strategy at Okasan
Securities.
German business sentiment in March rose unexpectedly for the
fifth month in a row, according to the latest data from
Munich-based Ifo on Monday.
"Blue-chips will be strong gainers today, but we may also
see shippers rise on a report that U.S. bound spot container
prices are on the rise," said Ishiguro.
All three U.S. indexes ended up more than 1 percent on
Monday following comments from the Fed's Bernanke, which
reinforced the view that further quantitative easing from the
central bank may be possible.
A softer yen against the euro and dollar was also expected
to support Tokyo stocks, which experienced a slight correction
last week.
The dollar was last trading at 82.843 yen on the
EBS platform, while the euro was at 110.670 yen.
Credit Suisse was upbeat on Japanese equities in a report to
clients on Friday and said it expected U.S. bond yields to rise
further to reflect improving macro economic environment.
"India, Hong Kong, Russia and Japan have been the best
performing markets in past periods of rising bond yields and our
model of Japan, based on lead indicators, bond yields and the
yen, suggested another 12 percent outperformance," it said in a
report.
The benchmark Nikkei closed 0.1 percent higher at
10,018.24 on Monday, while the broader Topix index lost
0.1 percent to 851.82.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- HONDA MOTOR CO
Honda will build another automobile factory in Thailand,
likely in the southeastern part of the country where the risk of
flooding is lower, the Nikkei business daily reported on
Tuesday, quoting unnamed company sources.
-- TEPCO
Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) will seek 800 billion yen
($9.66 billion) in additional assistance from the
government-backed nuclear compensation fund, along with a
capital injection of 1 trillion yen this week, the Nikkei said
on Tuesday.
-- RENESAS, FUJI ELECTRIC
Renesas Electronics Corp will sell a microcontroller
fabrication facility in northeast Japan to Fuji Electric Co for
an estimated 5 billion yen ($60.4 million), the Nikkei said on
Tuesday. The paper said Fuji Electric plans to upgrade equipment
at the plant and produce power semiconductors for
automobiles.
--NIPPON STEEL CORP
Nippon Steel Corp said on Monday it will spend 34 billion
yen ($410.48 million)to raise internal volumes by 18 percent in
an overhaul of its blast furnace at its Kitakyushu plant, the
Nikkei said on Tuesday.