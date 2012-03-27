TOKYO, March 27 Japan's Nikkei average climbed more than 1 percent on Tuesday, following overnight gains on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled that supportive policy may continue despite improvements in the labour market. The benchmark Nikkei rose 135.89 points to 10,154.13, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.3 percent to 863.22.