* Nikkei falls for second session
* Japan fund managers cut domestic equity weighting- Reuters
poll
* Foreigners net sellers in week ending March 24- MOF
* Retailers, pharmaceuticals up
* Sharp jumps 6 pct in heavy volume
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, March 29 Japan's Nikkei average fell for
a second session on Thursday and slipped further from a one-year
high hit earlier this week as investors locked in profits from a
meteoric January-March rally that is poised to be its best
first-quarter performance in 24 years.
The benchmark has soared more than 19 percent so far this
year on the back of a global equities rally as accommodative
monetary policies by central banks and strong U.S. economic data
drew investors back into riskier assets.
On Thursday, the Nikkei eased 0.7 percent to 10,114.79 as
investors cashed in ahead of the Japanese fiscal year-end.
Contributing to the dip was the slightly stronger yen
against the greenback, with the dollar last trading at 82.57 yen
, off this Tuesday's high of 83.39.
Exporters, sensitive to the Japanese currency, suffered,
with Toyota Motor Corp off 1.7 percent, Honda Motor
Corp losing 2.2 percent and industrial robot maker
Fanuc Corp down 1.8 percent.
"I do feel that we are now stepping away from liquidity
market to a market that is driven principally by earnings and
actual fundamentals," said Masahiro Ayukai, investment
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
The Nikkei marked a one-year closing high on Tuesday
following comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
that did not rule out further action to support growth, although
strategists said the surge was limited to one session.
"If market participants were convinced that this (QE3) was a
real possibility the market would have remained strong even with
the ex-dividend...The market is becoming much more sensitive to
the actual economic outlook and earnings figures," said Ayukai.
Japanese fund managers cut their domestic stock weighting to
33.3 percent in March from a record high of 35.1 percent hit
last month, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, as they trimmed
allocation of Asian stocks and ramped up purchases of European
stocks and commodities.
Foreign investors also took a break from buying, as they
turned net sellers for the week through March 24 after twelve
straight weeks of buying, the latest data from Japan's Ministry
of Finance showed.
"We saw a lot of profit-taking in the U.S. and other
overseas markets, we saw a couple of macro data points weaker
than expected, so we have a little bit of profit-taking," a
sales trader at a foreign bank said.
Market players said investors sought out retailers and
defensives that rely on domestic demand instead of blue-chip
exporters.
Japan's retailers were up 0.7 percent and
pharmaceuticals advanced 0.8 percent.
The broader Topix fell 0.8 percent to 857.74.
SHARP SOARS
Topping the list of most actively traded stocks was Sharp
Corp, which jumped 6.7 percent and extended the
previous session's more than 15 percent surge after it said this
week it will issue shares worth $808 million to Taiwan's Hon Hai
Precision Industry.
Despite the rally, Sharp was still not yet in "overbought"
territory with its 14-day relative index at 65. 9 , below the 70
threshold that signals a stock may be poised to fall.
Among the gainers was mobile gaming operator DeNA Co Ltd
, which gained 6.3 percent after it said its Chinese
subsidiary had formed a tie-up with China's three major mobile
carriers.
However, Tokyu Corp skid 2.1 percent after Nomura
cut its rating on Japan's leading railway operator to "neutral"
from "buy", saying the company now looked less undervalued.
According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, Tokyu carried a
12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7, compared with
rival East Japan Railway's 11.7 and the Topix land transport
index's 13.7.
Trading volume on the main board was still thin, with just
under 2 billion shares changing hands on the main board,
although it was a slight improvement from 1.96 billion shares
traded on Wednesday.