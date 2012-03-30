TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average edged lower for a third day on Friday as many investors locked in profits in Tokyo stocks that have rallied in the January-March period, but the index is still expected to log its best first-quarter performance in 24 years. The benchmark Nikkei dipped 0.3 percent to 10,088.96, but it is up more than 19 percent since January. The broader Topix index slipped 0.2 percent to 856.44.