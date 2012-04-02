* Nikkei up 0.8 pct, Topix gains 0.7 pct
* China PMI data lifts index
* Blue-chips rally after correction last week
* Automakers lifted by BOJ tankan
* NGK Insulators sheds 11 pct
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, April 2 Japan's Nikkei average looked
poised to snap a three-day losing streak on Monday after
stronger-than-expected data from China eased worries of an
economic hard landing, while buying by domestic investors
provided support.
Blue-chip shares rallied after a slight market correction
last week, with Japan's No.1 investment bank Nomura Holdings
Inc jumping 3.6 percent and China-reliant industrial
robot maker Fanuc Corp up 2.7 percent.
By the midday break, the benchmark Nikkei was up 0.8
percent at 10,163.59, edging closer to the one-year high near
10,255 hit last Tuesday.
Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin Asset
Management, said domestic investors were stepping in to buy
equities as Monday marked the first trading day of the new
financial year.
"Investors are buying off the bat ... I think they're
shrugging off economic concerns over Europe and China and
concentrating on companies that are expected to benefit from
Japan's reconstruction, while production by exporters is also
recovering from last year's disasters."
The softer yen provided support, with the dollar last traded
at 83.19 yen, steadying during Asian trading hours after
hitting a three-week trough of 81.82 on Friday.
"The only factor that is affecting market strength today is
this Chinese PMI data and domestic institutional
start-of-the-year buying, that's it," said Stefan Worrall,
director of equity cash sales at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
China's official PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index)
unexpectedly jumped to an 11-month high of 53.1 in March, up
from February's 51 and comfortably ahead of forecasts at 50.5,
easing recent concern over a hard landing for the world's
second-largest economy.
Credit Suisse analysts upgraded Japan to "tactically
overweight" for the next few months, in a report to clients on
Friday, and suggested Japan should outperform by another 12
percent.
The broader Topix index climbed 0.7 percent to
860.26 on Monday.
Trading on the main board was at 55 percent of its 90-day
full day average volume.
TANKAN
Providing some cause for caution was the closely watched
Bank of Japan tankan, which showed major manufacturing sentiment
was unchanged in the first quarter, a sign that Japanese
manufacturers remained worried about the yen's
strength.
The headline index for business sentiment was minus 4 in
March, lower than the median market forecast for minus 1.
Market participants said the bearish tankan was a signal
that many big manufacturers may provide conservative earnings
guidances for the coming fiscal year, leading some overseas
investors to question their bullish allocation in Tokyo
equities.
"The tankan was unexpectedly cautious ... as we go into an
earnings-driven market, I do think the forex rate is not enough
to push the index to pre-quake levels near 10,400. For that,
we'll need to see U.S. earnings and more details of corporate
outlooks," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at
Rakuten Securities.
Automakers received a boost from the BOJ survey, however,
which showed the sentiment index for big carmakers at plus 28,
improving for a third straight quarter, lifted by the waning
impact of last year's floods in Thailand and the government's
subsidies for fuel-efficient car purchases.
Honda Motor Co Ltd, Nissan Motor Co Ltd
and Toyota Motor Corp rose between 0.8 and 2.7 percent.
Bucking the trend and leading losses on the main board was
NGK Insulators Ltd, which shed 11.7 percent after the
maker of insulators for power utilities said it would have
difficulty supplying NAS batteries -- used for storing power at
utilities -- to Tohoku Electric Power Co Inc this
summer.
Tohoku Electric Power eased 1.4 percent.