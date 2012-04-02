TOKYO, April 3 Japan's Nikkei average is seen lacking firm direction on Tuesday, caught between strong economic data in the United States and China, two key export markets, and the risk that some investors see recent yen gains as a reason to lock in profits. Market players expected the Nikkei to trade in a range of 10,050 to 10,150 after Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 10,100, down 10 points from the close in Osaka of 10,110. Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities, said pension funds, life and non-life insurance firms were likely to be buyers at the beginning of the new financial year in Japan. "Of course, new money from pension funds are expected to come in, but there will be small allocation buying... supply/demand conditions are expected to improve compared to March," he said. Hirano said while foreign investors had been net buyers of Tokyo stocks this year as some raised the weighting of Japanese equities in their global allocation, many foreign funds and hedge funds were still content to sit out of the market. The dollar last traded at 82.12 yen, close to a three-week trough of 81.82 hit on Friday, and strategists said that could push investors to take profits in a market that has risen more than 19 percent this year. But market participants said the Nikkei was unlikely to fall below 10,000 as many investors were looking to buy on dips. All three U.S. indexes gained overnight, with the S&P 500 hitting a fresh four-year closing high, buoyed by better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data which followed a rise in China's Purchasing Managers' Index to an 11-month high. Manufacturing activity in the euro zone, however, contracted for the eighth straight month in March, underlying the uneven pace of the global economic recovery. On Monday, the benchmark Nikkei ended up 0.3 percent to 10,109.87, while the broader Topix index added 0.2 percent to 856.05. > Wall St starts second quarter with rally > Euro slips on European manufacturing, yen climbs > Prices gain as quarter-end selloff seen overdone > Gold pushes higher with oil, stocks on data > Oil rises 2 pct on N.Sea delays, U.S. data STOCKS TO WATCH -- OLYMPUS Olympus Corp is expected to determine whether to turn to a capital tie-up before the end of June this year, the company's executive officer told the Nikkei business daily. -- NIPPON STEEL Nippon Steel Corp has revalued its appraisal loss on its shareholdings for the year ended March 31 to 3.8 billion yen ($46.2 million), much less than the 84.6 billion yen Japan's No.1 steel maker it had booked previously. -- SONY, TOSHIBA, HITACHI A joint venture group between Toshiba Corp, Hitachi Ltd, and Sony Corp will begin manufacturing OEL (organic electroluminescence) panels as early as 2013 to compete with South Korea's Samsung, the Nikkei daily reported. -- SMFG Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group leapt into second place in Japan's equity capital market rankings, buoyed by winning one of a handful of major share sales in the first quarter of 2012 only three years after entering the market. -- KAWASAKI KISEN Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd said after the bell on Monday its appraisal loss for its investment securities had shrunk to 1.3 billion yen ($15.80 million) from a previously estimated 15.7 billion yen on the back of the broader market upturn.