TOKYO, April 3 Japan's Nikkei average edged lower on Tuesday as market participants took profits in Tokyo equities citing the stronger yen, while overall sentiment remained underpinned by strong economic data in the United States and China. The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.3 percent to 10,077.42, further retreating from a one-year high near 10,255 hit last week, while the broader Topix index eased 0.3 percent to 853.29.