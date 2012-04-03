TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to tread in a tight range on Wednesday, with a softer
yen likely to encourage investors to pick up blue chips sold off
in the previous session.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
10,000 to 10,100 after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed
at 10,070, up 20 points or 0.2 percent, from the Osaka close
of 10,050.
"The Nikkei will likely open slightly higher but then tread
in a range today," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager
at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"U.S. stocks fell overnight...but because the Nikkei fell
yesterday and the yen is softer today, many stocks are now in
the 'buy zone.' Valuations remain attractive," said Nishi.
The dollar was last trading at 82.79 yen, recovering
after hitting a three-week low of 81.55 yen on Tuesday.
Wall Street nursed losses overnight and the S&P 500
retreated from four-year highs after minutes from the U.S.
Federal Reserve's March meeting showed the central bank was less
inclined to provide more economic stimulus.
Market participants said strong U.S. auto sales figures,
which wrapped up the best quarter for vehicle sales since 2008,
were likely to contribute to Japanese automaker shares on
Wednesday.
Nearly 1.7 billion shares traded hands on the main board on
Tuesday, compared to last week's full-day average of 1.98
billion shares and 2 billion shares in the week ending March 23.
The benchmark Nikkei ended down 0.6 percent at
10,050.39 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix fell 0.6
percent to 851.02.
The benchmark logged gains of more than 19 percent in the
January-March period, its best first-quarter performance in 24
years.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--FAST RETAILING
Fast Retailing Co said after the close on Tuesday that its
Uniqlo same-store sales rose 5.1 percent in March from a year
ago, following a dip in consumer appetite in 2011 in the wake of
the March 11 quake and tsunami.
-- MITSUBISHI CORP
Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp said on Tuesday it
had bought a 20 percent stake in Ipanema Coffees, one of
Brazil's top coffee farms, the firm's second agricultural
investment this year in Brazil.
--ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS INC
Molson Coors Brewing Co plans to buy East European
brewer StarBev for 2.65 billion euros ($3.5 billion), outbidding
Japan's Asahi Group, according to people close to the
deal late on Tuesday.
--TOYOTA, NISSAN, MITSUBISHI MOTORS
Toyota Motor Corp said its U.S. car sales in March rose 15
percent, while Nissan Motor Co said its sales in the country
jumped 12.5 percent. Mitsubishi Motors Corp said
overall U.S. sales dropped 5.3 percent, but said it had record
sales of its Outlander Sport vehicles in March.
-- SEVEN & I Holdings Co Ltd
Seven & I holdings' operating profit is expected to climb 7
percent to an record high of 310 billion yen ($3.77 billion) for
the year ending February, 2013, the Nikkei business daily said
on Wednesday.