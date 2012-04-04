TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down at the open on Wednesday, but traders expected the market to find support as a softer yen encouraged investors to pick up blue chips sold off in the previous session. The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.1 percent to 10,042.02, while the broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 851.15. Toyota Motor Corp gained 0.8 percent, while construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd was up 0.5 percent.