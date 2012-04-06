TOKYO, April 6 Japan's Nikkei share average fell for the fourth straight session on Friday ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, and marked its worst weekly performance in eight months on fading hopes of further U.S. stimulus and fresh concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis. The benchmark Nikkei ended down 0.8 percent at 9,688.45, bringing its weekly loss to 3.9 percent. It was its worst weekly performance since the week of August 1-5, when it shed 5.4 percent. The broader Topix index fell 0.8 percent to 825.71.